Privileged Identity Management Market Set for Rapid Growth at 30.8% CAGR by 2027 | Foremost Industry Players – BeyondTrust Corporation, CA Technologies, Centrify, Cyberark, Hitachi Id Systems, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, One Identity, Thycotic, Zoho

The Industry Report “Privileged Identity Management Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Privileged Identity Management market.

North America was the leading geographic privileged identity management market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, increasing popularity of mobile services across various sectors such as BFSI and Government, and growing digitization have a profound influence over the penetration of the privileged identity management market during the past few years.

The privileged identity management market is mostly driven by factors such as increasing trend of BYOD and increasing spending on security solutions. With the increasing usage of mobile devices and tablets, it has given rise to many identification issues. Employees can access confidential information such as corporate emails, financial database, and other business information using these devices. Businesses are highly focused on investing for security solutions to restrict employees from misusing confidential data through fraudulent activities. Also, increased use of portable devices has made corporate networks more susceptible to hacking. Hence, companies are adopting privileged identity management solutions to secure their network and provide safe access.

With the increasing need for seamless connectivity between the corporate network and the employees, employs use personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access the company’s database and confidential information. The increasing adoption of bring your own device has led to the increased access and storage of critical information, which has further increased the need for data protection. The rising employee mobility has led to the increased use of mobile devices. These devices are not generally secured, and it’s easy for hackers to access to mobile devices and gain unauthorized access to corporate networks, which may lead to fraudulent activities and misuse of corporate and business-critical data.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BeyondTrust Corporation

CA Technologies

Centrify

Cyberark

Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

One Identity LLC.

Thycotic

Zoho (ManageEngine)

With the increasing business need and advancements in security solutions, vendors are integrating other security solutions with privileged identity management solution. The integration with other security solutions such as event manager and identity manager enables better control such as better provisioning and de-provisioning, total access control, and password management. Vendors are also integrating forensic solutions to enable investigate user behaviors and provide a more granular approach.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Privileged Identity Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Privileged Identity Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Privileged Identity Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Privileged Identity Management market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Privileged Identity Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Privileged Identity Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Privileged Identity Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Privileged Identity Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

