Sales Forecasts of Morel Mushroom Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2025

Market Introduction:

Morels are the most desired mushrooms in the world. Unlike other edible mushrooms such as Oyster and Portobello, Morel Mushrooms are not grocery farmed but are gathered from the wild and possess substantial economic importance. These temperature specific mushrooms are highly elusive and an invaluable commodity in the global markets.

The morel mushrooms thrive in burnt areas such as areas after forest fires. The edible part of the morel mushroom is the fruiting part of the underground organism called ‘mycelium’ that is symbiotically attached to the trees. Morel Mushrooms cannot be defined of a specific shape, size or color. Their shape varies from puffed up round pear shaped to flat oblong rectangular. They can be grey or yellow in color and the size may vary from few inches to half a feet. However, all the Morel Mushrooms have a similar honeycomb like structure on the exterior which helps the hunters to identify them.

Market Segmentation:

Morel mushrooms market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Morel mushroom can be segmented into black morels, yellow morels and half free morels. They basically differ amongst each other in their origin& growth. Like yellow morels are commonly found under deciduous trees whereas, black morels are mostly found in coniferous forests, burned and disturbed ground conditions.

On the basis of distribution channel, morel mushroom market can be segmented into retail sales, online retail and others.

On the basis of region, Morel Mushrooms market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

The rapid increase in the demand for the specialty mushrooms is considered as the key driver of the morel mushrooms market. Furthermore, the increase in knowledge and awareness regarding health issues coupled with advancement in product offerings are the primary reasons to drive the morel mushrooms market during the estimated period.

However, despite of the growing increase in need of the morel mushrooms, there are factors that are affecting the growth and the overall industry development at a high rate. Few of which include the growth surroundings and environment of the morels such as wildfires, temperature requirements, specific soil requirements. Another restraint in the global market of morel mushroom is that the plant is often confused with false mushrooms that are usually poisonous. It leads to less popularity and mistrust of the product among the users ultimately expected to effect the global market growth.

Regional Outlook:

Among Asian countries, China and India are the significant manufacturers of morel mushrooms due to favorable environment condition, also cheap and high availability of laborers. Asia-Pacific represents the considerably high market share and is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period. North America is experiencing a rapid growth in terms of morel mushrooms consumption due to rising demand for specialty mushroom across the region. Europe is also expected to be the major consumer for morel mushroom. Increasing demand for specialty mushroom in restaurants is expected to drive the market growth across the region.

Key Players:

Major players in the Morel Mushroom segment are Wiebke Trading Company, Lijiang Huali Bio-Product Development & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, LLC Georgian Herbs, Segur Obier, Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food Co., Ltd., Ekofrut 2006 Ltd, Niba Co., Ltd., Sai Saffron Exports, Virgin Food Technology Co. Ltd, Kashmir Walnut Group, Yunnan Green Wild Funji Co., Ltd, Kashif Hussan Company, John and Joel Corporation, Kunming Johnleemushroom Co., Limited, Konkordia Food, LLC Georgian Herbs to name a few.

