Third Party Logistics Market to 2025 – strategy and research- leading players DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express , DB Schenker, and C.H. Robinson.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Third Party Logistics Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global third party logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,240 Bn by 2025.

Third party logistics (3PL) is basically the use of an outside company in order to perform the company’s product distribution and materials management functions. 3PL are the companies delivering single or multiple logistics services to a manufacturing company. Though 3PL firms do not hold the ownership of the product for distribution, however they are bound to accomplish the requested logistics activities of the purchasing company. 3PL is a significant part of today’s supply chain for small and large businesses. These firms provide services such as international & domestic transportation, inventory management, warehousing, distribution, order fulfillment, and freight consolidation. By outsourcing 3PL services, manufacturing companies are able to focus on product development, sales, and other core operations. 3PL offers immediate knowledge & expertise in the field, track on international logistics, and create cost savings.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. Deutsche Post DHL Group

2. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

3. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

4. DB Schenker

5. H. Robinson

6. DSV

7. XPO Logistics

8. Sinotrans

9. GEODIS

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions