(2019 – 2024) Hydrochloric Acid Market is projected to Reach US$ over 5.33% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Hydrochloric Acid Market Report Title: “Hydrochloric Acid Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Hydrochloric Acid Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Hydrochloric Acid market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Hydrochloric Acid Market Overview:

The global hydrochloric acid market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5.33% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the oil and gas industry, and the demand for pickling in the steel industry.

-The Harmful effects of hydrochloric acid on humans and the environment are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

-Growing demand for synthetic hydrochloric acid is likely to act as an opportunity over the forecast period.

-Asia-Pacific dominated the global market studied followed by North America.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14135664

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Scope of the Hydrochloric Acid Market Report:

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based Hydrochloric Acid and dairy-based Hydrochloric Acid. Fruit-based Hydrochloric Acid hold the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Hydrochloric Acid market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the Hydrochloric Acid market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Have any Query? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14135664

Key Trends Of Hydrochloric Acid Market:

Growing Demand for Pickling in Steel Industry

– Hydrochloric acid is used in the pickling process in the steel industry. Pickling is a process used for the removal of impurities, such as inorganic contaminants, stains, rust or scale from ferrous metals, copper, precious metals, and aluminum alloys.456- From 1964, hydrochloric acid has replaced sulfuric acid in many steel pickling facilities. Owing to this, the requirement for hydrochloric acid increased from various steel production facilities.456- The global production of crude steel increased to 1,808.60 million metric ton, registering a growth of 6.5% in 2018, over the previous year.456- Majority of the steel is produced in the Asia-Pacific region, in countries such as China, Japan, and India.456- China is projected to remain the largest consumer of iron and steel. The country’s production of crude steel is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to the recovery in consumption.456- In India, in the past decade, the production in the steel industry increased at a CAGR of about 6.4%. This production is estimated to reach 550-600 million metric ton/annum by 2025.456- Due to the aforementioned factors, the market for hydrochloric acid is expected to grow during the forecast period. A majority of this demand is likely to be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market. With increasing demand in countries like China and India, oil & gas industries are expanding the manufacturing activities resulting in the increased consumption of hydrochloric acid.456- With the growing population, developments are taking place in the industries such as food, chemical, and textile, thereby increasing the market for hydrochloric acid. With these applications in this region, the consumption of hydrochloric acid is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.456- India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Its GDP grew over 7% during 2018. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of these reforms is slowly waning.456- Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI in the manufacturing sector, in order to make India a manufacturing hub. The government is targeting an increase in the share of the manufacturing sector in GDP, from 16% to 25%, by 2022.456- India was the world’s third-largest steel producer in 2017 and had been on track to surpass Japan in becoming the second-largest steel producer in 2018. With the increasing investments and government initiatives in the steel industry, the requirement for pickling is increasing, thereby, increasing the demand for hydrochloric acid in the country during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase Hydrochloric Acid Market Report:

The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Hydrochloric Acid market.

Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Hydrochloric Acid market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase full Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14135664

Overview of TOC, what it contains? –

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.2 Distribution Channel

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact us: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags:- Google News, Hydrochloric Acid Market, Hydrochloric Acid Europe Market, Hydrochloric Acid APAC Market, Hydrochloric Acid Market By Application, Hydrochloric Acid Market By Rising Trends, Hydrochloric Acid Market Development, Hydrochloric Acid Market Forecast, Hydrochloric Acid Market Future, Hydrochloric Acid Market Growth, Hydrochloric Acid Market In Key Countries, Hydrochloric Acid Market Latest Report, Hydrochloric Acid Market Swot Analysis, Hydrochloric Acid Market Top Manufacturers, Hydrochloric Acid Sales Market, Hydrochloric Acid United States Market, Hydrochloric Acid Market share, Hydrochloric Acid Market Size, Hydrochloric Acid market Trends, Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018, Hydrochloric Acid market 2019