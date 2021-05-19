Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Anti-Snoring Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Anti-Snoring Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Anti-Snoring Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Anti-Snoring market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Anti-snoring treatment devices are defined as the equipment used to prevent snoring, which include mandibular advancement devices (MAD), tongue stabilizing devices (TSD), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and nasal devices, among others.
  • Snoring is simply the sound of resistance and turbulence in the upper airway. Contrary to the popular belief, the sound of snoring does not come from the nose. Rather, snoring starts in the back of the airway. Behind the tongue, the oropharynx may become constricted during sleep. During sleep, the muscles keep the upper airway open and the patient relaxed. This is more prominent during REM sleep, or dream sleep, when muscles are most relaxed. As the airway gets smaller, air turbulence increases. The soft tissues in the back of the throat vibrate. This is what causes the snoring sound.

    Market Overview:

  • The global anti-snoring market was valued at USD 1,006.56 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 1,842.33 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 10.60%. Increase in obesity and geriatric population, increasing smoking and alcohol consumption, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and increased awareness in the developed markets are the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.
  • Weight gain is a major contributor to the habit of snoring, because the peculiarities in weight gain is added in the elder population. According to the National Sleep Foundation, in 2017, snoring affected 90 million adults, and 37 million of them face snoring on a regular basis. Additionally, the body mass index (BMI) increases among the middle-aged people, who are at the greatest risk of health complications. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the obese population tripled between 1975 and 2016. The WHO also stated that, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight and over 650 million were in the obese category. Among children, more than 40 million below the age of five were overweight or obese.
  • The aforementioned factors indicate that the increasing geriatric population and the rise in obesity are among the major factors for the growth of the anti-snoring market, globally.

    Anti-Snoring Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Apnea Sciences
  • ASF Medical GmbH (Tomed GmbH)
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Lear Corporation (AccuMED Corp.)
  • Meditas
  • Mitsui Chemicals (Whole You Inc.)
  • ResMed
  • SomnoMed
  • The Pure Sleep Company

    Key Market Trends:

    Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Devices Segment

    In the devices segment of the anti-snoring market, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.54% in the forecast period.

    Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are used in cases of airway blockages, in order to open up the blocked airways by pushing air into them. The CPAP has a pump that controls the air pressure in the system and consists of a tube carrying air toward the mask attached to the nose and mouth. CPAP devices help in easing the functioning of the airway, and helps the person get a sound sleep, in turn, increasing their demand. Hence, CPAP devices are expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the anti-snoring market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A new study reported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) suggests that 29.4 million US citizens have obstructive sleep apnea, but only 20% of them have been formally diagnosed. 23.52 million US citizens do not realize that they have obstructive sleep apnea. However, owing to new technologies that are constantly being developed pertaining to the market, the diagnosis of these snoring diseases has been effective and treatments are proving to be more helpful to patients. Thus, the rising awareness among patients regarding the effectiveness of anti-snoring devices and surgeries, and the easy availability of advanced detecting procedures across the world, are resulting in the increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries.

    Anti-Snoring Market Provides The Following:

    Anti-Snoring Market

