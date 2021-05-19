Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Antibody Production Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

GIVE US A TRY

Antibody Production Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

0
Press Release

Antibody Production

The Antibody Production Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Antibody Production Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Antibody Production Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245672

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , antibody production refers to the process of creating a specific antibody. In a broad sense, it consists of various methods, such as upstream, downstream, and filtration. The process involves the preparation of antigen samples, which are injected to the laboratory or farm animals to evoke high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum, which are then recovered from the animal. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Antibody Production Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Antibody Production Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
  • Cellab GmbH
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Eppendorf AG
  • GE Healthcare
  • Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • Solaris Biotech
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Order of Antibody Production Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245672

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the antibody production market include the rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, the increase in the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies.
  • Antibodies are used in the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic diseases. The targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. As there is a rising prevalence of cancer, targeted therapies are getting more attention. For instance, according to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 deaths, due to cancer, in the United States. Some of the examples of monoclonal antibodies used in targeted therapies are bevacizumab, cetuximab, and ipilimumab.
  • The rising adoption of targeted therapies is expected to propel the overall growth of the antibody production market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increase in R&D activities by most of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in order to develop advanced biologics. The success rates and blockbuster sales of biologics have also made large pharmaceutical companies shift their presence to biopharma. Over the past two decades, the chimerization and humanization of mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) have led to the approval of several for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and transplant rejection.
  • However, the costs of antibody production and stringent government regulations are expected to impede the growth of the market.

    Antibody Production Market Report Provides the Following:

    Antibody Production Market

    Inquire Before Purchase Antibody Production Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245672

    Key Market Trends:

    The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment under the Antibody Type Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    Monoclonal antibodies have large applications in the field of diagnostics, therapeutics, and targeted drug delivery systems, not only for infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, but also for cancer, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. This segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the rising investment in monoclonal antibody research and an increase in antibody-based product launches. Furthermore, there is a growing collaboration between pharma companies to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies. For instance, recently, in September 2018, Integral Molecular and Merus NV announced that they have entered into a collaboration on multiple undisclosed targets, as Integral Molecular is one of the leaders in membrane protein antibody discovery. The partnership is expected to increase the R&D capabilities of Merus NV.

    The polyclonal antibody segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to benefits, such as ease of production, low price, and diagnosis of diseases with high proficiency.

    North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    North America is found to hold a significant share in the antibody production market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a rise in the approval of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and various types of diseases, which is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the market in North America. For instance, in May 2018, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

    Antibody Production Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Antibody Production Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Antibody Production Market
    • Chapter 3: Antibody Production Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Antibody Production Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Antibody Production Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Antibody Production Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Antibody Production Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Antibody Production Market

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 76
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror