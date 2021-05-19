Antivenom Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2019–2024
Antivenom market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Antivenom sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: CSL Behring,Merck & Co., Inc.,BTG Plc,Pfizer,Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation,Rare Disease Therapeutics,Flynn Pharma,Vins Bioproducts,Bharat Serums and Vaccines,Serum Biotech,, And Other
Antivenom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2023, from 830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This report focuses on the Antivenom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Asia-Pacific Antivenom market is valued at 285.00 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 359.23 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 43.93% between 2016 and 2022.The price of Antivenom is slightly increased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.The worldwide market for Antivenom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2023, from 830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
