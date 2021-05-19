Artificial Turf Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

The Artificial Turf Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

France is a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

