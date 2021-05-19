Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2018-2026

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Introduction:

Automated storage and retrieval system is a computer controlled system for automatic storage and retrieval of loads or goods in a warehouse or inventory. Automated storage and retrieval system helps in increasing the productivity and efficiency of any warehouse or inventory by reducing the labor size and utilizing the use of space more effectively. Furthermore, the automated storage and retrieval system can handle the high volume of loads effectively and also in safe and secure manner as compared to the manual handling systems.

Automated storage and retrieval system consists of four basic components such as, storage and retrieval machines, rack structure, conveyer (or Automated Guided Vehicles) interface, and warehouse control system. The storage and retrieval machines are controlled by warehouse control system which guides the machines throughout the warehouse. Furthermore, the type of automated storage and retrieval systems to be used depends upon different type of loads or goods. For instance, unit load or aisle systems are used for larger loads and mini load systems are used to handle smaller loads in any warehouse.

Moreover, an automated storage and retrieval systems have many applications in warehouses and material handling industries such as, kitting, storage, order picking, buffering, assembly line, etc. The diversified applications of automated storage and retrieval systems attributed to its benefits associated such as, reduced labor requirement, enhanced product safety, increased productivity and efficiency and reduced product storage and retrieval time.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Dynamics:

The Automated storage and retrieval system can increase the overall efficiency of any warehouse environment, providing relatively more safety and convenience than the manual handling systems. Furthermore, automated storage and retrieval systems can offer easy storage and retrieval process of goods, storage optimization by using vertical lift module and effective management of large volume of products. Increasing labor cost and stringent government standards and regulations related to workers safety to push the demand of automation across different industries which is expected to drive the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

Furthermore, increasing industrial sector will increase the need of warehouses and distribution centers across the globe which is expected to trigger the growth of automated storage and retrieval system over the forecast period. However, the initial investment and maintenance cost of automated storage and retrieval systems is very high and requirement of skilled workers to handle the warehouse control system is at high importance. These factors could hamper the growth of automated storage and retrieval market over the forecast period.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Segmentation:

Global Automated storage and retrieval system market can be segmented into type of systems, applications, end use industries, and region.

On the basis of type of systems, global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into:

Fixed-Aisle or Unit-Load

Movable-Aisle

Mini-Load

Micro-Load

Vertical carousels

Horizontal carousels

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

On the basis of applications, global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into:

Storage

Order picking

Assembly

Kitting

Maintenance & Repair Parts

Replenishment & Returns

Buffering

On the basis of end use industries, global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into:

Automotive

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Medical devices and equipment (Healthcare)

Semiconductor & Electronics

Textile

Paper & Pulp

Metal & Mining

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Regional Outlook:

Europe is estimated to account for the dominant share in the global automated storage and retrieval system market owing to stringent government regulations by European Commission for material handling. The production facilities of prominent car manufacturers, automotive component supplier warehouses, significant retailing industry to attribute towards prominent share of the region in the global automated storage and retrieval system market over the forecast period. Growing awareness related to workers safety, efficient operations, lowering the lead time, among other factors to drive the North America Automated storage and retrieval system market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific owing to growing automotive and construction industry in countries such as India, ASEAN, China, and Japan is projected to increase in new warehouses, distributor centers, retailer centers, among others to fuel the global Automated storage and retrieval system market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions may register growth in end-use industries with the increasing number of warehouses demanding automated storage and retrieval system.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global automated storage and retrieval system market are:

WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Invata Intralogisitcs

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Kardex Group

UNARCO MATERIAL HANDLING, INC

KION GROUP AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Swisslog Holding Ltd

Automation Logistics Corporation

Ferretto Group S.p.a.

The research report on automated storage and retrieval system market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated automated storage and retrieval system market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automated storage and retrieval system market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Segments

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Dynamics

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Size

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Supply & Demand

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Competition & Companies involved

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Technology

Automated storage and retrieval system Market Value Chain

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

