Big Data Security Market Global Analysis and Future Outlook, 2017–2027 | Amazon Web Services (US), HPE (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Cloudera (US), Informatica (US), DataVisor, Inc. (US), Hortonworks (US), Symantec (US), Pivotal (US)

The surging demand for effective high-security solutions by diverse industries to combat cyber-attacks is one of the major driver bolstering the big data security market growth. Further, changes in regulatory compliance and rapid growth in data volume generated by businesses is propelling the big data security market. Moreover, increasing demand for managed security services, particularly by SMEs is anticipated to drive the big data security market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing focus towards enhancing customer services along with data security is anticipated to offer a prospective market opportunity to the players operating in the big data security market.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Big Data Security market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

1.Amazon Web Services

2.Centrify Corporation

3.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

4.Dell Technologies

5.Gemalto NV

6.Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.McAfee, LLC

8.Microsoft Corporation

9.Oracle Corporation

10.Symantec Corporation

The global big data security market is segmented based on deployment type, component, technology, and end-user. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By component, the big data security market is categorized into software and services. The technology segment of the big data security market is classified into identity & access management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, security information & event management, unified threat management, and others. Further, the big data security market by end-user is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global big data security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The big data security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Big Data Security market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

