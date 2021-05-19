Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Biodegradable Packaging Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Biodegradable Packaging

The Biodegradable Packaging Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Biodegradable Packaging Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Biodegradable refers to the ability of materials to break down and return to nature. In order for packaging products or materials to qualify as biodegradable, they must completely break down and decompose into natural elements within a short time after disposal, typically in a year or less.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Biodegradable Packaging Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Biodegradable Packaging Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Plastic Suppliers Inc.
  • Kruger Inc.
  • Amcor Limited
  • Mondi PLC
  • Biopac Limited
  • International Paper Company
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • DS Smith PLC
  • Klabin SA
  • Rengo Co. Ltd.

    Market Overview:

  • The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 85.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 119.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Biodegradable packaging solutions are increasingly finding applications in a wide variety of industries due to their low environmental impact and high demand. Biodegradable packaging made from renewable resources decreases dependence on petroleum and reduces the amount of waste material, while still yielding a product that provides benefits similar to traditional plastics.
  • Rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of packaging products and a willingness to replace packaging materials by alternatives with a lower carbon footprint (or made from renewable resources) are the main drivers for the development and the use of these materials.
  • Recyclability is expected to be the greatest challenge, as more and more companies, which use packaging products, are focusing on recyclable and reusable packaging.
  • The US-based Kroger Co. (which orders about 6 billion bags each year and is one of the largest grocery chains in the country) announced in 2018 that it will go plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. The company serves almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains. This is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging (non-plastic).

    Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Provides the Following:

    Biodegradable Packaging Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications

    An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.
    Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.
    Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

    United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America

    In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.
    Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.
    With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

    Biodegradable Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Biodegradable Packaging Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Biodegradable Packaging Market
    • Chapter 3: Biodegradable Packaging Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Biodegradable Packaging Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Biodegradable Packaging Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Biodegradable Packaging Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Biodegradable Packaging Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Biodegradable Packaging Market

