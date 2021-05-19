Biodegradable Packaging Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

The Biodegradable Packaging Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Biodegradable Packaging Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Biodegradable Packaging Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999674

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Provides the Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Biodegradable Packaging Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999674

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications

An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America

In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

Biodegradable Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Biodegradable Packaging Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Biodegradable Packaging Market

Chapter 3: Biodegradable Packaging Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Biodegradable Packaging Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Biodegradable Packaging Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Biodegradable Packaging Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Biodegradable Packaging Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Biodegradable Packaging Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]