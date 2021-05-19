Biological Seed Treatment Market : Global Trends, Growth, Manufacturers and Forecast Analysis 2027

This report studies the Biological Seed Treatment Market status and outlook of Global and major regions from insights of players, countries, product types and end industries. The report provides detailed analyses of the driving forces and opportunities, major market segments, top investment industry trends, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. This report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the market by type, function and crop.

This report focuses on the Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Revenue, Share, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biological Seed Treatment development in North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA).

Seed treatment refers to the application of chemicals or biological organism to the seed for plantation purposes. Biological seed treatment enables plants, seeds, and seedlings to resist damage by pathogenic fungi. Also, natural seed treatment promotes nitrogen fixation, stimulate cell division, root development, and increase stress tolerance in plants. Chemical based seed treatments have caused severe environmental concerns owing to their toxicity. Biological seed treatments, on the other hand, are environment-friendly and promote more consistent plant stand and improved yield.

The biological seed treatment market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to factors such as developments in the field of environment-friendly products coupled with demands for high-value industrial crops. Moreover, government policies encouraging microbial products and high-quality agricultural produce further fuel the growth of the biological seed treatment market. However, high costs associated with biological seed treatments and limited product availability and adoption may hamper the growth of the global biological seed treatment market. Nonetheless, the introduction of innovative combination products and bio encapsulation technologies offers significant opportunities for the growth of biological seed treatment market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The “Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of biological seed treatment market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, crop, and geography. The global biological seed treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biological seed treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biological seed treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biological seed treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biological seed treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biological seed treatment market in these regions.

GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Microbials

Botanicals

Others

By Function

Seed Enhancements

Seed Protection

By Crop

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Cotton

Sunflower

Vegetable Crops

Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

o Australia

o South Korea

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of SAM

Company Profiles:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioWorks, Inc.

Germains Seed Technology

Italpollina spa

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences LLC

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Biological Seed Treatment Market – By Type

1.3.2 Biological Seed Treatment Market – By Function

1.3.3 Biological Seed Treatment Market – By Crop

1.3.4 Biological Seed Treatment Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 6. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE 7. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TYPE MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. MICROBIALS

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Microbials Market Forecast and Analysis

7.3.3. Bacteria Market

7.3.3.1. Overview

7.3.3.2. Bacteria Market Forecast and Analysis

7.3.4. Fungi Market

7.3.4.1. Overview

7.3.4.2. Fungi Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. BOTANICALS

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Botanicals Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. OTHERS

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Others Market Forecast and Analysis

8. BIOLOGICAL SEED TREATMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. FUNCTION MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

8.3. SEED ENHANCEMENTS

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Seed Enhancements Market Forecast and Analysis

8.3.3. Biofertilizers Market

8.3.3.1. Overview

8.3.3.2. Biofertilizers Market Forecast and Analysis

8.3.4. Biostimulants Market

8.3.4.1. Overview

8.3.4.2. Biostimulants Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4. SEED PROTECTION

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Seed Protection Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4.3. Bio-insecticides Market

8.4.3.1. Overview

8.4.3.2. Bio-insecticides Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4.4. Bio-fungicides Market

8.4.4.1. Overview

8.4.4.2. Bio-fungicides Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4.5. Others Market

8.4.5.1. Overview

8.4.5.2. Others Market Forecast and Analysis

