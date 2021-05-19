Bone Cancer Treatment Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

The Bone Cancer Treatment Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

Osteosarcoma is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Primary Bone Cancer Type

In the bone cancer type segment of the bone cancer treatment market, among all primary bone cancers, osteosarcoma is expected to have largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.31% over the forecast period.

Osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer affecting bones, and it mostly occurs in children and young adults. Based on the cells, osteosarcoma is classified as high-, intermediate- and low-grade. According to the American Cancer Society, about 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the United States every year, with about half of these occurring in children and teenagers.

Research on osteosarcoma is done at various medical centers, university hospitals, and other institutions across the world. Many advancements have taken place in the treatment of osteosarcoma in the past few decades. Osteosarcoma can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy drugs, etc.

Thus, research related to the bone cancer treatment market is increasing, owing to the high prevalence of osteosarcoma, globally.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the bone cancer treatment market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that, currently, in the region, mainly in the United States, many clinical trials are underway for bone cancer therapies. Some studies are testing new chemo drugs. Researchers are also looking for new ways to use the existing approved drug portfolio. For instance, doctors are studying whether adding a bisphosphonate called zoledronic acid (Zometa) to the bone cement, which is used in filling the space left after removing a giant cell tumor, may decrease the chances of that tumor returning in that place.

