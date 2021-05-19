Brain Computer Interface Market Research with Industry Segments, Characteristics & Size With Forecast By 2025

The research report on Brain Computer Interface focusses on Vital dynamics of Brain Computer Interface Market. The prospective of the Brain Computer Interface Industry has been explored along with the major challenges faced by the market. The current Brain Computer Interface Market scenarios and future prospects of the industry has also been considered in the Market report.

About Brain Computer Interface:

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

, Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The global Brain Computer Interface market was 980 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Nihon Kohden Corporation,Mind Solutions,Advanced Brain Monitoring,Quantum Applied Science and Research,Cadwell Laboratories,OpenBCI,Cortech Solutions,NeuroSky,Emotiv,Guger Technologies OEG.

Brain Computer Interface Market Breakdown by Types:

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

Brain Computer Interface Market Breakdown by Applications:

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brain Computer Interface are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

