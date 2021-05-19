C4ISR 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) is a broad term that refers to “systems, procedures and techniques used to collect and disseminate information”. Each of these is a field of expertise unto itself, but they work synergistically to provide warfighters and decision-makers with actionable information to help them do their jobs.
In 2018, the global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
BAE Systems
Northrop Grumman
General Dynamics
Elbit Systems
L-3 Technologies
Thales
Harris
Rheinmetall
Saab
Leonardo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land
Naval
Airborne
Space
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligence
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Electronic Warfare
Computers
Communication
Command & Control
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
