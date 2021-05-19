Cell Dissociation Market 2019 Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, VitaCyte, LLC., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PAN Biotech UK Ltd., Merck KGaA

“Global Cell Dissociation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cell dissociation market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, tissue, end-user, and geography. The global cell dissociation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Process of the cell dissociation is called as Trypsinization. Using this process a proteolytic enzyme which breaks down proteins, to dissociate adherent cells from the vessel in which they are being cultured. The process is used to break down the proteins by proteolytic enzyme to separate adherent cells from the vessel, whereas they are being cultured. These cells need to be detached for further use. Moreover, the cell dissociation reagents carry out the collagenolytic and proteolytic activity for the disengagement of tissues and v cell lines from the glass or plastic surfaces to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

VitaCyte, LLC., BD.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

PAN Biotech UK Ltd.,

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany,

HiMedia Laboratories.,

Miltenyi Biotecs,

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.,

aATCC and among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key cell dissociation manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented on the basis of product, type, tissue, and end-user. The cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products, by product. The enzymatic dissociation products segment is further classified into papain, elastase, collagenase, trypsin, hyaluronidase, DNase, and other enzymes. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into cell detachment and tissue dissociation. The tissue segment is segmented into epithelial tissue, connective tissue, and other tissue. Based on end user, the market is classified as, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end user.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cell dissociation market based on product, type, tissue, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cell dissociation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America region dominated the cell dissociation market, owing to the increasing research and development investments, and rising demand from research institutes. Moreover presence of technological advancement mainly driving the growth of cell dissociation market in the North America region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growth of cell dissociation market due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research & development as well as growing healthcare infrastructure, and presence of pharmaceutical companies in the region is also the major factor which is driving the growth of cell dissociation market.

