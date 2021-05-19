What’s Driving The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth? | Leading Players – Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, Bull, IBM, Schneider-Electric, HP

“Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of Data Center Infrastructure Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Infrastructure Management market with detailed market segmentation by Solution Type application, Industry Vertical, and geography. The global Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in Data Center Infrastructure Management market.

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the convergence of IT and building facilities functions within an organization. The goal of a DCIM is integration of information technology and facility management disciplines to centralize monitoring, management and intelligent capacity planning of a data center’s critical systems. DCIM is achieved by use of specialized software, sensors and real-time monitoring and management platform for all interdependent systems across the infrastructure.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, Bull, IBM, Schneider-Electric, HP, ZTE Corporation, Fiber Home Technologies Group, Huawei, Google

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management market based Solution Type application, Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data Center Infrastructure Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting Data Center Infrastructure Management market in these regions.

