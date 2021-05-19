Diethyl Ether Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates
Diethyl Ether Market Report Title: “Diethyl Ether Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Diethyl Ether Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Diethyl Ether market
Diethyl Ether Market Overview:
The market for diethyl ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factor driving the market is the growing demand for Industrial and laboratory solvents. However, formation of explosive peroxides is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
– Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
– Manufacturing multi-walled carbon nanotubes, using diethyl ether is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
– North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the United States.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Diethyl Ether Market Report:
Global Diethyl Ether Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region.
Key Trends Of Diethyl Ether Market:
Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry
– Diethyl ether is used in the automotive sector as an octane and oxygen enhancer in gasoline and as a blend in lubricating oils.456- The other application includes the use of diethyl ether as an additive for diesel starting fluids.456- The cold-starting performance of the CI engine is improved by blending the fuel with diethyl ether, due to its high cetane number and high energy density.456- Diethyl ether is a highly flammable substance, so it gives a sudden engine start by increasing the pressure in the cylinder to almost double.456- The diethyl ether additive can be of higher interest in the starting fluid in countries with cold climates, as it helps in cold-starting of engine at sub-zero temperatures.456- The automotive industry growth across the globe, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East, supported by increasing investments for commercial vehicles production by giant companies such as Daimler, Volvo and Volkswagen is likely to drive the demand of diethyl ether in the coming years.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. United States is the largest producer and consumer of diethyl ether across the globe. It accounts for more than 90% production among the combined North and South America. The largest market for diethyl ether in the country being engine-starting fluids and industrial and laboratory reagents, which is estimated to have more than 65% of total consumption. In addition, smokeless gunpowder formulations for the defense and military industry is likely to contribute to one-fourth of the total consumption in United States. Moreover, the pharmaceutical spending in the United States is also increasing from the past few years. Diethyl ether is used as a solvent for drugs. The spending on medicines is likely to grow to USD 610 million by 2021. The growth is likely to come from large therapy chronic areas, such as hypertension and mental health. With increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and laboratory reagents, the market for diethyl ether is likely to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.
