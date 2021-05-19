Energy Management Systems Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 19.01% CAGR by 2023: Segmentation by Top Companies, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand | 360 Research Reports

The data collected in the “Global Energy Management Systems Market – Segmented by Type of Energy (HEMS, BEMS), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry Vertical and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Energy Management Systems Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation by Major Players:

IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co., Cisco Systems, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., CA Technologies, SAP and General Electric Co. Other players include Tendril, Utilities Direct, EnergyCAP, EnerNOC Inc.

Overview of Energy Management Systems Market Report:

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 37.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 105.86 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.01% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, software, and services. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes on the measures adopted by the industries in the market toward energy management.

Owing to the increasing use of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, and supporting government policies and incentives associated with energy efficiency, the market is expected to witness considerable growth in the future. Currently, the world faces the problem of energy security and inefficient access to electricity because of which various initiatives are being taken to effectively manage the energy sources. Due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding extinction of conventional energy sources, it is necessary to shift toward the use of renewable energy sources. These concerns call for efficient energy management, which has prompted many countries to generate electricity through renewable sources. China emerged as the leader in the installed renewable energy capacity industry in 2016, with a combined capacity of 545.21 gigawatt. However, lack of skilled personnel challenges the market from growing exponentially.

Increasing Usage of Smart Grids Will Drive the Market Growth

In an increasingly complex world, fazed by a robust energy demand and aging electricity infrastructure, the implementation of a smart grid is crucial in making worldwide energy supply more reliable, energy-efficient, and sustainable as it monitors, measures, and manages the transport of electricity. Further, smart grids are an essential element for expanding the use of some technologies, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, such as wind energy, geothermal power, and solar heat and power. Moreover, the combination of power grids with 5G technology will offer growth opportunities to the market. The companies are examining use cases of the emerging 5G technology in the power grid, as part of the 5Grid project in Berlin, for studying the impact of 5G on the energy sector. The smart grid projects are increasingly being funded by the governments, to develop a sustainable solution for the growing energy demands across the globe. For instance, in the United States, companies, like Honeywell, General Electric, Trilliant Networks, and Itron, have received funding between USD 60 and 300 million. Thus, the smart grid expenditure in the country has consistently increased over the past four years, a trend which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Manufacturing Industry Will Account for a Significant Share

The manufacturing centers have equipment installed that run continuously, critical to the plant operations. The industries are making efforts to optimize their carbon footprint by using energy management systems. The companies are under pressure to implement energy management systems because of the strict regulations regarding the control of environmental emissions. The customers in the market are also growing sensitive to the products they use, and changing preferences toward eco-friendly products, which is also expected to encourage the growth of the energy management systems in the industry. Energy management systems are present in the market for specific needs of the manufacturing industry that will help them either use less energy or not emit harmful gases into the environment. With the electricity prices increasing worldwide, the companies have started implementing these systems to gain a better control over energy use and spend.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market with the Largest Share

North American market will be driven by the increasing number of smart buildings, green infrastructure, rising energy demands, and adoption of EMS across various verticals, such as manufacturing, energy & power, and construction, primarily in the United States and Canada. North America is a huge manufacturing hub, and the usage of energy increases, especially in sectors, like steel manufacturing, paper, automotive, and chemical. Moreover, an increase in the usage of EMS is expected because of the increasing regulations and policies enforced by the U.S. DOE and related agencies in North America. Because of stringent norms by DOE in the U.S., more companies are expected to start using EMS to reduce emissions. With the electricity rates increasing in the region, the companies will start using these systems to produce their electricity to power their manufacturing centers.

