Gamification in Education Market Overview, Products Offerings, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis 2017-2027 | D2L (Canada), Top Hat (Canada), Classcraft Studios (Canada), Recurrence (US), Fundamentor (India), Cognizant (US), BLUErabbit (Mexico)

The gamification in education market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing adoption of gamification and digital learning, extensive government initiatives for growth of E-learning and learning management systems, rise in cloud adoption among organizations and institutions motivate learners to adopt web-based gamification solutions and increasing importance of continuous learning in corporate setups boosts the market growth. However, the low motivation and engagement in the adoption of gamification solutions is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Gamification in Education market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

1.Bluerabbit Edu

2.Bunchball inc.

3.Classcraft Studios Inc.

4.Cognizant

5.D2L Corporation

6.Kahoot!

7.MPS Interactive Systems Limited

8.NIIT

9.Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt Ltd

10.Tophatmonocle Corp

The global gamification in education market is segmented on the deployment mode, offering and end user. Based on deployment mode the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. Based on the offering the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as academic and corporate training. Further the academic is segmented as K-12 and higher education. Based on corporate training the market is segmented as small, medium and large-Sized enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gamification in education market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gamification in education market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gamification in education market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gamification in education market in these regions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Gamification in Education market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

