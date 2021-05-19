Global AI in IoT Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Market Challenges, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide AI in IoT market is esteemed at xx million USD in 2018 and is relied upon to achieve xx million USD before the finish of 2024, developing at a CAGR of xx% somewhere in the range of 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will involve for more piece of the pie in following years, particularly in China, likewise quickly developing India and Southeast Asia districts.

North America, particularly The United States, will in any case assume a significant job which can’t be overlooked. Any progressions from United States may influence the improvement pattern of AI in IoT.

Europe likewise assume significant jobs in worldwide market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report contemplates the AI in IoT showcase status and viewpoint of Global and significant districts, from edges of players, nations, item types and end businesses; this report breaks down the top players in worldwide market, and parts the AI in IoT advertise by item type and applications/end enterprises.

Segment by Companies

IBM

Microsoft

Google

PTC

AWS

Oracle

GE

Salesforce

SAP

Hitachi

Uptake

SAS

Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Kairos

Softweb Solutions

Arundo

C3 IoT

Anagog

Thingstel

Imagimob

Segment by Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Segment by Type

Platforms

Software Solutions

Services

Segment by Applications

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global AI in IoT Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global AI in IoT Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America AI in IoT by Country

6 Europe AI in IoT by Country

7 Asia-Pacific AI in IoT by Country

8 South America AI in IoT by Country

9 Middle East and Africa AI in IoT by Countries

10 Global AI in IoT Market Segment by Type

11 Global AI in IoT Market Segment by Application

12 AI in IoT Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

