Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Market Research Report 2018

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Bacterial vaginosis is an imbalance of “good” and “bad” bacteria in the vagina, with there being more bad bacteria. Causes of an imbalance of bacteria can be caused by multiple sex partners and douching. Symptoms include odor, discharge, burning, and itching. Treatments for bacterial vaginosis include the use of probiotics and medication. Common drug classes include lincosamide antibiotics and nitroimidazole antibiotics.

One driver in the market is unmet demand in BV treatment market. Unmet demand in the treatment of BV has created great opportunity for the market players. There is huge unmet need in the treatment of BV, especially the recurrent form of the disease. BV is the most common vaginal infection in the women of child bearing age group. Despite being highly prevalent in nature, little has been done in the field. When left untreated, it may lead to severe infections, especially in the case of pregnant women such as preterm births. rising awareness about women’s health as one of the primary growth factors for the bacterial vaginosis drugs market. Owing to recent advancements in healthcare and the initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations to increase the awareness about health of women, the demand for pharmaceuticals related to disorders in women will witness a significant increase in the coming years. Additionally, support from government is also a key driver.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bayer

Pfizer

Sanofi

Starpharma Holdings

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oral

Topical

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Preterm Delivery of Infants

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

