Global Bulletproof Vest Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Bulletproof vests have been an important tool for both armed forces as well as internal law enforcement personnel. Rampant criminal activity amidst growing threats of other factors, such as terrorism, coupled with advancement in bullet-proofing technology is expected to drive the market forward in the forthcoming years.
Conventional bulletproof vests are modelled on a Kevlar foundation. Kevlar is a kind of synthetic fibre that is woven into fabric to give a layered protection that is up to five times stronger than steel. However, while Kevlar helps in blocking incoming bullets, it doesn’t entirely nullify the possibility of injuries due to impacts caused by the material’s bending. This has led to a development in the bulletproof materials industry for better alternatives to conventional Kevlar.
Latest breakthroughs in technology have made it possible for making bulletproof vests with composite metal foams resembling bubble wrap structurally. While this makes vests far lighter than Kevlar, it also makes it far safer by providing resistance to the likes of even a disintegrating bullet.
With product innovation and increasing investments into using novel materials (such as graphene and carbon nanotube) in vests, the market is expected to register a good growth rate in the forthcoming years. Other important factors driving the bulletproof market include need for regular upgradation of existing gear and advancement of material innovation. Also, recent discussions within the US government about increasing allocations for defence expenditure might play an important role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. This comes after the slight hindrance of budget slashes in the defence sector by the largest defence spending nation. Any change or developments in the matter is expected to affect the market on a significant level.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into soft vest and hard vest based.Amongst these, the soft vest segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to do so over the next few years. This comes as a result of them being easier to wear and being far lighter than hard vest counterparts.
On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into defence, law enforcement, and civilians. In terms of the end-user segmentation, the defence segment accounted for the highest position in market share owing to high military spending and massive global armed strength.
Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle-East and Africa), and Latin America. North America presently accounts for the largest regional segment, attributed plainly to the USA being the largest defence spending nation globally. However, decreased defence budgets are expected to keep growth rates at a moderate pace. Increasing homeland security budgets in emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is expected to project both the regions to become major contributors by the end of the forecast period.
While technological advancement led to the introduction of composite metal foams as a substitute for Kevlar, it has also opened up new avenues for other markets and industries. This new composite metal foam technology can also be incorporated into other segments, ranging from car bumpers to medical procedures such as knee replacement.
Key players in the global bulletproof vest market include Black Hawk, Point Black Body Armour, VestGuard UK, Canarmor, US Armor, T.G. FAUST, Armour Wear, Armour 500, BulletBlocker, EnGarde, Imperial Amor, PPSS, and Survival Amour.
