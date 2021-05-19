Global Feed Enzymes Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Feed Enzymes form one of the most prominent segments of the feed additives industry, which shows a promising growth rate. A decade ago, the market of Feed enzymes was confined to the usage of Phytase enzyme, mainly for the reduced phosphate excretion. Advancements in management and technology used in the global meat industry have been the fundamental reason behind the expected growth.
The growing demand for high-quality proteins worldwide, increased health awareness and the rise of pet health care have been the key factors for the growth of feed enzymes market. The conventional poultry diet consists of corn and soybean. Only 85% of the corn-soybean feed is digested, while 15% of it is excreted out, undigested. Use of feed enzymes significantly affects the efficacy of the diet provided, ensuring the exact amount of nutrition, promised by the given quantity of feed. At times, the contents of the feed can cause gastrointestinal irritation and diarrhea, especially in the young animals. Recent product launches in the industry, which minimize such side effects of the feeds, simultaneously taking care of the overall metabolism of the diet are gaining popularity. Increased disposable incomes in the emerging economies of Asia, rising trend for feed optimisation and recent regulations against meat additives to alter texture and protein content, especially in the North America and Europe have been the prominent factors driving the market. Increased research on alternative feeds for cattle and poultry has provided tremendous scope for research in the Feed enzymes market. Improvements in the feed enzymes industry have helped to reduce the cost of feed, maintain quality, and in some cases, increase the cost of a variety of local meats, especially in the poultry segment.
On the basis of enzyme type, the market is mainly segmented into Phytase, Protease and Carbohydrases (xylanase, amylase, cellulase, -glucanase, and others) the phytase and protease segments have been conventionally larger than the carbohydrases, in terms of market share. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals and others (equine and pets). Poultry has the largest segment, followed by the Cattle segment.
The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the feed enzymes market, followed by North America and Europe. The market in the Asia-Pacific has also been anticipated to show the fastest growth. Countries leading in the feed enzymes production include U.S.A, China, India, France, Spain, Germany and Russia.
Some of the key players in the industry include Danisco A/S, Royal DSM N.V., Novozymes, BASF SEENMEX S.A. de C.V., Advanced Enzymes, Adisseo, Elanco, BioResource International, Inc. and AB Vista.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
