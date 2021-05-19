Global Glucagon Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Glucagon market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glucagon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Glucagon market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glucagon market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Glucagon is a metabolic hormone secreted by the pancreas that raises blood glucose levels by causing the liver to rapidly convert glycogen (the stored form of glucose) into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream. Glucagon and insulin are two critical hormones in a glycemic control system that keeps blood glucose at the right level in healthy individual. Glucagon is a medicine which used to treat severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Glucagon works by telling your body to release sugar (glucose) into the bloodstream to bring the blood sugar level back up.
The classification of glucagon includes inject glucagon and nasal glucagon, and now almost all the product is the type of injection. In 2018, Eli Lilly will launch the nasal glucagon in the market.
Glucagon is widely used in emergency kits, general use, diagnostic & motility, cardiogenic shock and other field. The most proportion of Glucagon is emergency kits, which is about 335 in2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.
Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Fresenius Kabi, Torrent Labs, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Glucagon market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Novo Nordisk
Eli Lilly
Fresenius Kabi
Torrent Labs
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Inject Glucagon
Nasal Glucagon
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Emergency Kits
General Use
Diagnostic & Motility
Cardiogenic Shock
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Glucagon sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Glucagon manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glucagon are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Glucagon Manufacturers
Glucagon Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Glucagon Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Glucagon market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
