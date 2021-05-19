Global Glucagon Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Glucagon market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glucagon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Glucagon market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glucagon market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Glucagon is a metabolic hormone secreted by the pancreas that raises blood glucose levels by causing the liver to rapidly convert glycogen (the stored form of glucose) into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream. Glucagon and insulin are two critical hormones in a glycemic control system that keeps blood glucose at the right level in healthy individual. Glucagon is a medicine which used to treat severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Glucagon works by telling your body to release sugar (glucose) into the bloodstream to bring the blood sugar level back up.

The classification of glucagon includes inject glucagon and nasal glucagon, and now almost all the product is the type of injection. In 2018, Eli Lilly will launch the nasal glucagon in the market.

Glucagon is widely used in emergency kits, general use, diagnostic & motility, cardiogenic shock and other field. The most proportion of Glucagon is emergency kits, which is about 335 in2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Fresenius Kabi, Torrent Labs, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Fresenius Kabi

Torrent Labs

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inject Glucagon

Nasal Glucagon

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Emergency Kits

General Use

Diagnostic & Motility

Cardiogenic Shock

Others

