Global naval combat systems market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2017-2021
The Naval Combat System of any nation is a vital artillery in the field of defence. Presently the world recognizes USA and China along with Russia as the superpowers in the naval domain of defence. While the USA promises to invest 4.5 billion in the present fiscal year, China also holds firm to give a tough fight to spend an overall of $139 billion to boost its Naval Force and weaponry. China is the dominant force in Asia as it supplies a lot of ships to countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. With the amount of investment and budget allocation to the Naval Combat sector, new technologies are bound to pop out and add to the present market which is roaring at a decent Cumulative Annual Growth Rate(CAGR).
The Global naval combat systems market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2017-2021. The increasing number of combat vehicles on the waterfront both unmanned and manned is driving and will be driving the growth of the naval combat systems market. Though the unmanned technology is the prospect of future and after four years this will be the driving force of growth in the naval combat system market. Presently USA, China and Russia are into developing the latest technology based combat systems. The Global Naval Combat System market can be segmented into underwater based naval combat system and surface based naval combat system
The functions of UUVs are:
Efficient and precise naval intelligence
Monitoring systems
Mine countermeasures (MCM) operations
Intelligence
Surveillance
Reconnaissance (ISR)
Anti-submarine warfare missions
In geographical context, in Americas the surface based naval combat systems has accounted for the majority of the market share during 2016 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Increased Advanced Combat systems has been incorporated into the naval vessels and that is one of the factors which has been driving the market in the US region.
Some of the driving factors of the growth in the Global Naval Combat System market are:
Growing tension at South China Sea, Indian Ocean
Illegal trade
Immigration
The global naval combat systems market is a highly competitive market. It isalso diversified due to the presence of a fewer established multinational and some regional suppliers across the globe. The vendors from across the world are in fierce competition with each other with focus on few factors like cost, quality, and reliability.
Major players in this market are –
BAE Systems
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
Saab
Thales
Other than the major players, few prominent players in the market include General Dynamics, Harris, Israel Military Industries, L-3 Technologies, and NORTHROP GRUMMAN.
