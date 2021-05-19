Global Radar Systems Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
A radar system is utilized for identifying objects by using the radio waves and signal. These waves and signals sent from the system travels and comes back reflecting from the object, assuming any, to confirm its presence. Consequently, giving the correct location of the object.
The end-user of this technology belongs to verticals such as Defence, Maritime Applications, Automotive, Oil & gas industry, Aviation, Aerospace, Weather Monitoring, and Others
The Global Radar Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $34.3 billion by 2025. The factors driving the market ofradar systems are the demand for high-end technology for various purposes ranging from defense to weather forecasts.
The segmentation of the global radar systems market can be regardin g product type, application, end-use i ndustry, and geography. Based on types,radar systems are Pulsed, which include short pulses and pulse compression subtypes, Continuous wave radar (modulated and un-modulated). By application, Land-based, Airborne, Naval and Others. By end-user, Military &Defence, Aviation, Space Technology, Maritime Applications, Weather Monitoring, etc. and lastly by geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa .
The products and vendors are segmented into different regions like North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa and Asia-Pacific.
With the increase in spending of countries on their defense budget which includes expending in the sophistication of technology and the radar systems very much qualifies for it.
Some of the key players are Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.),Reutech Radar Systems, Saab Group (Sweden), Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems (U.K.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Raytheon, Thales Group,and General Dynamics (U.S.).
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
