Global Radar Systems Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description A radar system is utilized for identifying objects by using the radio waves and signal. These waves and signals sent from the system travels and comes back reflecting from the object, assuming any, to confirm its presence. Consequently, giving the correct location of the object.

End-user/Technology

The end-user of this technology belongs to verticals such as Defence, Maritime Applications, Automotive, Oil & gas industry, Aviation, Aerospace, Weather Monitoring, and Others

Market Dynamics

The Global Radar Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $34.3 billion by 2025. The factors driving the market ofradar systems are the demand for high-end technology for various purposes ranging from defense to weather forecasts.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global radar systems market can be regardin g product type, application, end-use i ndustry, and geography. Based on types,radar systems are Pulsed, which include short pulses and pulse compression subtypes, Continuous wave radar (modulated and un-modulated). By application, Land-based, Airborne, Naval and Others. By end-user, Military &Defence, Aviation, Space Technology, Maritime Applications, Weather Monitoring, etc. and lastly by geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa .

The upsurge in the utilization of UAVs in military and defense is fueling the growth of this market. With RADAR systems discovering applications in numerous fields the advancements in technology is expected to rise. Extensive spending of nations on military and security is driving the market forward. But the advent of stealth technology which absorbs Radio waves and hence can go undetected is somewhat a concern for the system to deal with. Again, the stealth systems are reinforcing the demand for the development of RADAR systems to innovate and improve.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The products and vendors are segmented into different regions like North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Opportunities

With the increase in spending of countries on their defense budget which includes expending in the sophistication of technology and the radar systems very much qualifies for it.



Some of the key players are Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.),Reutech Radar Systems, Saab Group (Sweden), Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems (U.K.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Raytheon, Thales Group,and General Dynamics (U.S.).



Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa