Global Saturated Polyester Resins Market report 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit more than 5% CAGR By 2024 in upcoming years | 360 Market Updates

Saturated Polyester Resins Market Report Title: “Saturated Polyester Resins Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Saturated Polyester Resins Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Saturated Polyester Resins market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Saturated Polyester Resins Market Overview:

The market for Saturated Polyester Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the main factors driving the market is the growing demand from the packaging industry. However, high processing and manufacturing cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By application, powder coatings dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Technological advancements and emerging applications are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Allnex

Arkema SA

CIECH SA

Covestro AG

DIC Corporation

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Hitech Industries FZE

Kimteks

Momentive

Novaresine SRL

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sir Industriale SpA

Stepan Company