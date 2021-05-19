Global Wine Logistics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Wine Logistics Industry
This report focuses on the global Wine Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wine Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The global wine logistics market includes customized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by logistics service providers to the producers of wine.
In the wine logistics services market research report and analysis, our analysts identify that EMEA will be a major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The wine logistics market will grow steadily in this region owing to the growing demand and consumption for wine.
In 2017, the global Wine Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
JF Hillebrand Group
Kerry Logistics
Wine Logistics International
DB Schenker
Mainfreight
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing and value-added services
Market segment by Application, split into
Red wine
White wine
Rose wine
Fruit wine
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wine Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wine Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wine Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Transportation
1.4.3 Warehousing and value-added services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wine Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Red wine
1.5.3 White wine
1.5.4 Rose wine
1.5.5 Fruit wine
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wine Logistics Market Size
2.2 Wine Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wine Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Wine Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wine Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wine Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Wine Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Wine Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Wine Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wine Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wine Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Wine Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Wine Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
12.1.1 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Recent Development
12.2 JF Hillebrand Group
12.2.1 JF Hillebrand Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 JF Hillebrand Group Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 JF Hillebrand Group Recent Development
12.3 Kerry Logistics
12.3.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development
12.4 Wine Logistics International
12.4.1 Wine Logistics International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Wine Logistics International Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Wine Logistics International Recent Development
12.5 DB Schenker
12.5.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.6 Mainfreight
12.6.1 Mainfreight Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wine Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 Mainfreight Revenue in Wine Logistics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Mainfreight Recent Development
