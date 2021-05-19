High Dynamic Range (HDR) Display Market 2027 – Lead by Apple, Canon, Casio Computer, LG Display, Nikon, Olympus and Omnivision Technologies

The boosting demand of higher standard for capturing image and photographs led the display industry to experience the advent of HDR display. The HDR display comprises of new and advanced features for modern TVs such as high luminance, and brighter color among others. All these advanced features enhance the demand for HDR display across the globe.

The significant drivers of the HDR display market are the rising demand for large screen displays with higher resolution. The increasing requirement for HDR technology in the consumer electronics industry globally is creating an opportunity for the HDR display market in the forecast period. Thus the continuous growth in the demand of this advanced technology is boosting the HDR display market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Apple, Inc.

2. Canon, Inc.

3. Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

4. LG Display Co., Ltd.

5. Nikon Corporation

6. Olympus Corporation

7. Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

8. Photonfocus

9. Pyxalis

10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The global HDR display market is segmented on the product, and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as display device, and capturing display. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into entertainment, consumer electronics, security and surveillance, and others.

The High Dynamic Range (HDR) Display Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Display Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

