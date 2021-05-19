Household Cleaners Market 2019 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 5.7% by 2023 | Including Growth Prospect, Key Vendors, Top most Regions

The data collected in the “Global Household Cleaners Market – Segmented by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Household Cleaners Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Household Cleaners Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Household Cleaners Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Household Cleaners Market operations is also included in this report. The Household Cleaners Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Household Cleaners Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Colgate-Palmolive Company-The Procter & Gamble Company-Henkel AG & Co. KGaA-Unilever-Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.-Bombril Holding SA-Church & Dwight Co., Inc.-Godrej Consumer Products Limited-Kao Corporation-Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation Sdn. Bhd.-S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.-McBride plc.

Overview of Household Cleaners Market Report:

The global household cleaners market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023.

Globally, household cleaners market is growing due to increasing product innovation from the key players. Growing concern regarding bacteria, germs and allergens in the home have led to the increasing demand of products with disinfectant and antimicrobial properties. Consumer preference in fragrances is playing key role in the growth of the market. For instance, recent international survey conducted by IFRA UK and the European Cleaning Journal (ECJ), fragrance is considered to be one of the most important factors for cleaning products. Increasing demand for convenience cleaning products has contributed to the growth of new household cleaning products such as Procter & Gamble’s Swiffer and Reckitt Benckiser’s Lysol Ready Brush.

Product Innovation Will Drive the Growth of the Household Cleaners Market

Rising health and hygienic concerns among individuals and desire to get rid of bacteria, dust, germs, and dirt, are driving the growth of household cleaners market. Availability of various household cleaning products to clean and wash bathrooms, dishes, and laundry, furniture, floor, glass, and mirrors supporting the market growth across the globe. Growing innovation in fragrances, packaging, and ingredients is playing key role in the growth of household cleaners market. For instance, inclination of consumer towards premium products as that of Amway.

Online Distribution Channels to Witness Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

The household cleaners market is led by the store based distribution channel segment as reach of household cleaning product through supermarkets and convenience stores is high in developing countries. Growing number of small business houses, which provide grocery products online, is influencing the sales of various household cleaning products from last few years. Many online grocery retailers create events to drive sales through themed promotions, such as with the Halloween/Christmas and Rugby World Cup. The seamless shopping experience with the dominance of private label brands and rising internet penetration is encouraging consumers to buy household cleaning products online.

Increasing Demand of Kitchen Cleaners Expected to Witness demand in Asia-Pacific Region

North America region is likely to hold significant market share over the forecast period due to increased demand of chemical free surface cleaners in the region. In Asia-Pacific, increasing preference for healthy lifestyle and growing concerns about the side effects of infectious diseases on health are supporting the demand for household cleaners in the Europe region. Significant changes in the living standards and growing urbanization in developing countries in India and China are expected to boost the sales of various household cleaners in Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region, China is likely to continue its dominance due to growing demand of kitchen cleaners along with various kitchen appliances.

Key Developments in the Household Cleaners Market

Feb 2019: Procter & Gamble Co. had five new products recognized as winners in the annual Product of the Year USA competition for innovative consumer packaged goods, which was more than any other manufacturer. “Cascade Platinum” is one of the P&G product which won the award.

Jun 2019: The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the launch of the state’s new disclosure program for chemicals in household cleaning products. According to DEC, New York is the first state in the nation to require manufacturers to disclose chemical ingredients in cleaning products.

Household Cleaners Market Competitive Landscape

Household Cleaners Market

