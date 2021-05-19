Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
In Vivo Toxicology 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In vivo toxicology is usually carried out in animals as a whole, so that experimental animals in a certain period of time, according to the actual contact mode of human exposure to a certain amount of foreign compounds, and then observe the animal may appear in the form or function changes. Mammals are commonly used in experiments, such as rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, dogs and monkeys. The general toxicity of foreign compounds, such as acute toxicity test, subchronic toxicity test and chronic toxicity test, is usually detected.
In 2018, the global In Vivo Toxicology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 

This report focuses on the global In Vivo Toxicology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vivo Toxicology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher
Charles River Laboratories
Labcorp
The Jackson Laboratory
Data Sciences International
Envigo
Eurofins Scientific
Perkinelmer
SRI International
Taconic Biosciences
Wuxi Apptec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chronic Toxicity Testing
Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing
Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing
Acute Toxicity Testing

Market segment by Application, split into
Immunotoxicity
Systemic Toxicity
Carcinogenicity
Genotoxicity
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity (DART)
Other Toxicity Endpoints

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In Vivo Toxicology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In Vivo Toxicology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

