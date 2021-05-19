In Vivo Toxicology 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In vivo toxicology is usually carried out in animals as a whole, so that experimental animals in a certain period of time, according to the actual contact mode of human exposure to a certain amount of foreign compounds, and then observe the animal may appear in the form or function changes. Mammals are commonly used in experiments, such as rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, dogs and monkeys. The general toxicity of foreign compounds, such as acute toxicity test, subchronic toxicity test and chronic toxicity test, is usually detected.

In 2018, the global In Vivo Toxicology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In Vivo Toxicology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vivo Toxicology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp

The Jackson Laboratory

Data Sciences International

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific

Perkinelmer

SRI International

Taconic Biosciences

Wuxi Apptec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing

Acute Toxicity Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Immunotoxicity

Systemic Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity (DART)

Other Toxicity Endpoints

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In Vivo Toxicology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In Vivo Toxicology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

