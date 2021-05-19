India Industrial Lubricants Market size 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ above 4% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

India Industrial Lubricants Market Report Title: “India Industrial Lubricants Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

India Industrial Lubricants Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of India Industrial Lubricants market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

India Industrial Lubricants Market Overview:

India industrial lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growing demand from the wind energy sector, and “Make in India” initiative expanding industrial base in the country. On the flip side, increased environment pollution leading to growing industrial regulations is likely to hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Heavy equipment segment dominated the market in 2018.

– The growing mining operations and robust growth of construction industry are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Scope of the India Industrial Lubricants Market Report:

Key Trends Of India Industrial Lubricants Market:

Heavy Equipment Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Due to exposure to extreme cold or heat, moisture, dust and dirt, heavy equipment performance can be affected and can lead to premature equipment failure.456- In order to keep the equipment and its performance intact, various industrial lubricants are designed for the equipment, for instance, greases, engine oil, diesel fuel, wire rope lubricants, etc.456- Heavy equipment dominates the demand for industrial lubricants in the country. The growing construction and mining activities in the country has increased the usage of heavy equipment in the country.456- With the increased usage of such equipment, the demand for industrial lubricants is also increasing for application in such equipment in the country.456- The government has planned an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country. In addition, it has also allocated resources to upgrade infrastructure facilities across the country.456- Besides, the government also have plans to build about 100 airports before 2032, which is further expected to drive the construction activities in the country in the years to come.456- The country is one of the largest producers of iron ore, coal, and chromium in the world. Besides, it is also engaged in the mining of bauxite, manganese ore, talc, and barytes. The mining activities of such minerals have also been increasing in the country which is further increasing the demand and usage of heavy equipment.456- The demand for agricultural equipment has also been increasing in the country, with growing modernization in the sector.456- Hence, all such increasing demand and usage of heavy equipment is further projected to drive the demand for heavy equipment in the country, which is further likely to drive the demand for industrial lubricants during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Wind Energy Sector

– Gear oils find application in wind turbines for lubrication of the main gearbox and other gear motor components.456- The lubricant requirements in wind turbine gearboxes are more stringent, compared to other industrial gear oils. This is because of the high temperatures, bearing wear, corrosion and oxidation, and load weights involved during the process of power generation.456- There is a growing demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines due to their enhanced properties, over their mineral-based counterparts, owing to the performance additives used during the formulation of synthetic oils, as per requirement.456- Power generation from wind energy is growing at a rapid pace in the country, with continuously increasing installed capacities of wind turbines every year. The government have been taking initiative to increase the renewable energy infrastructure, including wind energy.456- For instance, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious target to set up renewable energy capacities to the tune of 175 GW by 2022, which includes addition of 60 for wind power installed capacity.456- Thus, with increase in wind energy infrastructure, the demand for industrial lubricants, such as gear oils, grease, etc. is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

