Samsung launched its alliance program to help business to accelerate mobile strategies through next generation solutions using Samsung’s innovative products. This alliance program further enables the mobility solutions to the consumers.

According to a study conducted by August Home, around 60% of the guests would pay more for the rental services if they are equipped with smart lock technology.

Market Overview and Growth Highlights

The growing population and increasing crime rate in India is driving majority of the people towards adopting better security systems. The rising security concern along with ongoing technological advancements in the smart door lock industry is shifting many people towards electromechanical locks from mechanical locks. Further, up surging urbanization, personal disposable income and real estate industry are some of the factors to supplement the growth of the India smart door lock market with a CAGR of 36.15% over the period 2016-2023.

Market Segmentation Synopsis

By Unlock Mechanism

The India smart door lock market is segmented by unlock mechanism into keypad door locks, hybrid/integrated door locks, mobile application-based door locks and touch to open locks. The keypad door locks provide ease to the user by locking and unlocking the door without using a key. The PIN or password set up by the user helps the house owners to keep the premises safe and secure. In case of owner’s absence, the password feature also allows the home owner to give entry to others. These keypad locks are easy to install and have less complexities related to other smart door locks with advanced technology. Further, the keypad segment is estimated to continue its dominance in upcoming years and is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rate of 34.49% in 2023.

Market Drivers & Challenges

Growth Indicators

The India smart door lock market is thriving on the back of increasing crime rate in India which is forcing people to move towards better security facilities and technologically advanced security devices. The growing trend of electronic security systems on the back of rising theft and criminal activities is expected to boost the demand for the smart door locks. Further, the market is heavily impacted by the rising concern towards security of premises in hospitality sector. Rapid increase in the India crime rate will swell the demand of better security facilities across India.

Additionally, mounting security concerns due to transaction and identity frauds have led to an increase in the installation and adoption of smart door locks which is also believed to aid the India smart door lock market to grow in near future.

Download PDF Brochure for Future Advancement

About the Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919