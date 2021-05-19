Know Agricultural Microbial Market Growth Factors Analysis, Segmentation, Technological Development and Forecast to 2027 include BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioWorks, Inc., Certis USA L.L.C

This report studies the Agricultural Microbial Market status and outlook of Global and major regions from insights of players, countries, product types and end industries. The report provides detailed analyses of the driving forces and opportunities, major market segments, top investment industry trends, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. This report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the market by type, function, formulation, crop type and mode of applications.

This report focuses on the Agricultural Microbial Market Size, Revenue, Share, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Microbial development in North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA).

The agricultural microbial refers to the microorganisms that are vital for maintaining the soil quality and useful in agriculture. Chemical fertilizers like dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane (DDT) caused certain long term ill-effects such as excessive soil erosion and transportation of sediments. Also, overuse of such fertilizers led to the destruction of farmer-friendly insects and microorganisms which rendered crops more prone to diseases. Agricultural microbial mainly focuses on the effective microorganisms that positively affect the soil quality, plant health, growth, and yield. Lactobacillus casei and yeast are examples of effective microorganisms. Agriculture microbial enhance crop production and create a sustainable agriculture environment by conserving natural resources. Certain bacteria, fungi, and viruses act as biocontrol agents and biofertilizers and are used to control pests, weeds, and pathogens on plants. Besides, agriculture microbial act as nitrogen fixers and phosphate solubilizers and often provide high yield by controlling diseases in plants.

The agricultural microbial market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of integrated pest management practices coupled with rising trend of organic farming practices. Moreover, low cost of microbial over chemical pesticides and demands for residue-free crop protection products further drive the growth of agricultural microbial market. However, several restraining factors such as shorter shelf life, storage conditions, higher application costs and low adoption rate of microbial persist in the market which negatively influence the agricultural microbial market. Nonetheless, development in the seed treatment segment and large-scale investments in R&D by major players offer lucrative opportunities for the agricultural microbial market during the forecast period.

The “Global Agricultural Microbial Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of agricultural microbial market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, formulation, mode of application, crop type, and geography. The global agricultural microbial market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural microbial market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting agricultural microbial market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the agricultural microbial market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global agricultural microbial market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The agricultural microbial market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Others

By Function

Soil Amendment

Crop Protection

By Formulation

Dry Formulation

Liquid Formulation

By Mode of Application

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

o Australia

o South Korea

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of SAM

Company Profiles:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioWorks, Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C

Hansen Holding A/S

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Isagro Spa

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Syngenta AG

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Type

1.3.2 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Function

1.3.3 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Formulation

1.3.4 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Mode of Application

1.3.5 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Crop Type

1.3.6 Agricultural Microbial Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TYPE MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. BACTERIA

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Bacteria Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. FUNGI

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Fungi Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. VIRUS

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Virus Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6. OTHERS

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Others Market Forecast and Analysis

AGRICULTURAL MICROBIAL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. FUNCTION MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

8.3. SOIL AMENDMENT

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Soil Amendment Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4. CROP PROTECTION

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Crop Protection Market Forecast and Analysis

