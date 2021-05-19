Market Study: Decorative Concrete Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ above 6% Billion by 2024 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

Decorative Concrete Market Report Title: “Decorative Concrete Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Decorative Concrete Market Overview:

The decorative concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for remodeling & refurbishment activities, strong demand for stamped concrete for flooring, and the growing demand for green buildings. On the flipside, high capital expenditure serves as one of stumbling block in the growth of the studied market.

– Stamped concrete segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with growing demand from the residential sectors, especially in Asia-Pacific.

– Incorporation of nanotechnology in the production process is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Europe dominated the market across the globe, where the growth of the studied market is driven by the increasing refurbishment and remodeling activities in the region, with steady recovery from the economic slowdown.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

BASF SE

Bomanite India

Boral Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de CV

Covestro AG

Dex

O

Tex

Elite Crete Systems

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI Corporation

Neocrete Technologies Pvt Ltd

Palermo Concrete

Inc.

Parchem Construction Supplies (Avista)

RPM International Inc. (Increte Systems Inc.)

Sika AG

Tarmac

The Euclid Chemical Company

Ultratech Concrete