Molecular Cytogenetics Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 10.5% CAGR by 2023: Segmentation by Top Companies, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand | 360 Research Reports
The Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2019 report offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market.
The Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Molecular Cytogenetics Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Molecular Cytogenetics Market operations is also included in this report. The Molecular Cytogenetics Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.
Molecular Cytogenetics Market Segmentation by Major Players:
Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cytognomix, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, And Thermo Fisher Scientific,
Overview of Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report:
The global molecular cytogenetics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2023. The molecular cytogenetics deals with all aspects of chromosome biology with a wide range of applications in disease diagnosis and chromosomal abnormalities. This market is driven by increasing focus towards the cancer targeted therapy with their increasing prevalence globally. As per the topographical analysis, North America is expected to sustain the largest growing region due to their well-established healthcare infrastructure with the increase in research and development activities, and high awareness in the society regarding the early disease diagnostics and increasing aging population.
Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders
The growing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders patients have a direct rising impact on the increased demand of the molecular cytogenetic market. The related growth in mortality per year due to cancer in particular, has significantly driven this market. The techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) has given significant insights regarding cancer genomics with the rapid and precise characterization of chromosomal anomalies for an early diagnosis, prognosis optimization, and opportunity for cure. The monogenic diseases are highly responsible for the heavy loss of life with a global prevalence of nearly 10/1000 as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, the prevalence of life-threatening diseases plays a vital role in driving this market.
Other driving factors include increasing focus toward the targeted therapy for cancer treatment, the rise in funding for research and clinical diagnosis and technological advancements in cytogenetic techniques.
High Cost of Overall Diagnostic Treatment
The high cost of overall diagnostic treatment related to cytogenetics and hospitalization of patients is one of the primary factor restricting the growth of this market. One of the cases is related to Down syndrome screening programmes where 80% of antenatal karyotypes are generated, and rapid aneuploidy diagnosis (RAD) is one of the standalone approaches but is expensive. Furthermore, delay in diagnosis and treatment often leads to increased hospitalization stay and overall cost. As per a 2015 published article in the Jornal de Peditria, the high cost limited the widespread use of the chromosomal karyotype such as chromosomal microarrays.
Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the ambiguous scenario of regulatory guidelines and reimbursement, as well as, the lack of awareness about the emerging diagnostic technologies for cytogenetics.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Rate
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The healthy CAGR is expected due to the surge in the scientific researches in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Malaysia due to funding from government and companies collaborating with research centers. The novel opportunities are further enhanced by the rising number of long-term collaborations of multinational companies with domestic manufacturers and research laboratories in this region. This is followed by the diversified patient pool suffering from cancer and genetic disorders.
The North America region is expected to dominate the market with a large number of clinical research laboratories and academic institutes with better regulatory framework in the countries of this region.
Further, in the Molecular Cytogenetics Market research reports, the following points are included:
Production Analysis – Production of the Molecular Cytogenetics is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, price analysis of various Molecular Cytogenetics Market key companies is also covered.
Competitors – In this section, various Molecular Cytogenetics industry-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Molecular Cytogenetics Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also measured in this section for the numerous regions.
Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Molecular Cytogenetics Market. This part also shelters light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export statistics are also given in this part.
Other analyses – Apart from the above-mentioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Molecular Cytogenetics Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. In addition, SWOT analysis for new projects and viability analysis for new investment are included.
