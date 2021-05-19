Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends, Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2027 with Top Key Players Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Molecular Diagnostics market research report delivers detailed analysis on the main growth prospects and challenges in the global market. This research study is expected to guide the new and existing key players in the market in making current business decisions in order to sustain in the rigid competition of the global Molecular Diagnostics market. The report sheds light on the main product portfolios, geographical segments, key applications, and the competitive landscape of the global market that have been mentioned in the study.

Molecular diagnostics includes various techniques to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome. These techniques are used to guide patient’s right from diagnosis to treatment, for diseases like cancer, infectious disease, and congenital abnormalities. These techniques help in identifying the genetic variants that have led to the disease. Molecular diagnostic procedures that are routinely used include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR, restriction fragment length polymorphism analysis (RFLP), fluorescence in situ hybridization, gel electrophoresis, single-stranded conformation polymorphism, hybrid capture, and other assays.

Key Companies Profiling in this Market: Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, BD, Illumina, Inc., and Danaher among others.

The molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and different types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques. However, technical issues related to sample collection and storage and risk of contamination and complex regulatory scenario hampers growth of this market.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the molecular diagnostics market in the forecast period, due to growing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers, presence of large number of well-established market players in the U.S., sophisticated healthcare structure and growing aging population are likely to influence the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing focus on development of better diagnostic procedures.

The “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global molecular diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading molecular diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as reagents & kits, instruments, software and services. Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, DNA microarray, other technologies. On the basis of application the molecular diagnostics market is segmented as infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, other. The end user segment consists of hospital & academic laboratories reference laboratories and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Molecular diagnostics market based on product, technology application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The molecular diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting molecular diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the molecular diagnostics market in these regions.

