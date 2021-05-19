Pain Management Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the Forecast period 2023, Covering Major Applications, Product types, Key players, Focused Regions, Forecasting
The data collected in the “Global Pain Management Market – Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Pain Management Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.
The Global Pain Management Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Pain Management Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Pain Management Market operations is also included in this report. The Pain Management Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.
Pain Management Market Segmentation by Major Players:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Halyard Health, Inc., Hospira, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.), Medtronic PLC , Neurotech Na, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Theragen LLC), Nevro Corp., Smiths Medical, and ST. Jude Medical, Inc.
Overview of Pain Management Market Report:
The global pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. Pain management is a medical approach that draws on disciplines in science and alternative healing to study the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain.
High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the Treatment of Chronic Pain
The demand for pain management devices will be driven by the rise in acute and chronic pain as a result of chronic health conditions like osteoarthritis, inflammatory diseases, cancer, degenerative diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others. Traditionally, the treatment of pain involves the usage of opoid and non-opoid therapies. Lately, the increasing awareness about the efficacy of devices has led to their adoption for pain management practices. Moreover, extensive R&D activity and clinical validation of the safety and efficacy of these devices are major factors for the acceptance of pain management devices. This, along with other factors, such as growing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, high proven efficacy of pain management devices for the treatment of chronic pain, and development of novel pain management devices, among others, will lead to the growth of the pain management devices market.
Low Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices
Pain management devices are a new addition to the market and are now very widely known or accepted in the healthcare industry. Also, the general population is not aware of the benefits of the usage of these devices. Along with this, there is a huge lack of special endeavors that will help promote these products, such as television commercials, educational handouts, public exhibitions, etc. This will lead to the slowdown of the market in the forecast years. Other factors that can affect the growth of this market negatively include shortage of pain specialists, low number of pain clinics in several countries, and high procedural and purchase cost of pain management devices.
North America to Maintain Lead in the Market
North America and Europe respectively currently hold the largest market share for pain management devices. Asia-Pacific will show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The main factors affecting the growth of the market include a large population base and quickly developing healthcare infrastructure.
