Pulp And Paper Processing Chemicals Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 – 2025 – Persistence Market Research

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemicals Market Introduction:

Chemical pulping is the process of converting wood chips, with the help of certain chemicals, into paper pulp, utilized further for producing paper. This method utilizes chemical cooking, in which single cellulose fibres are obtained as an outcome of the breaking up of wood or some similar raw materials. There are various chemicals that can be used to carry out the chemical pulping process. A few of them are sodium sulphide, sulphurous acid, caustic soda, etc. Pulp and paper processing chemicals are a group of chemicals that are used to modify the properties of the paper during manufacturing including change in colour, brightness, water resistance, strength, etc.

Owing to the increasing degradability of plastic and polythene bags, governments across the world have put regulations on their use as a packaging product in the commercial and industrial sector. This is increasing inclination of end use industries towards adoption of paper made products for packaging and other applications as well. Paper products find their major uses in the publishing industry, for writing, cardboards, brown paper, etc. The pulp and paper processing utilizes various stages and at different stages, various chemicals are used. These chemicals enhance the physical and chemical properties of the end product along with making the process easy and more economic. Due to increasing requirement of paper from various end use industries, the demand for pulp and paper processing chemicals is expected to increase at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2016–2026.

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemicals Market Dynamics:

A key growth driver for the pulp and paper processing chemicals market is the growing demand among consumers for brighter, glossier, and high quality paper. Furthermore, the growing use of recycled paper in the pulp and paper market is increasing the demand for water treatment chemicals, which are important for the recycling process. The chemicals such as flocculants, biocides and coagulants are used for the recycling process in the pulp and paper industry. Pulp and paper processing chemicals enhance the opacity, water resistance, strength and other aesthetic and performance properties of the paper. Specialty chemicals and additives used in the processing of pulp and paper are generally cost intensive chemicals and they account for significant value shares in the overall pulp and paper processing chemicals market. Owing to growing usage of these chemicals, the market for the pulp and paper processing chemicals is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR in the coming future.

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Pulp and paper processing chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of pulping process, chemical type, and application.

On the basis of pulping process, pulp and paper processing chemicals market can be segmented as follows Kraft Pulping Chemical Pulping Other

On the basis of chemical type, pulp and paper processing chemicals market can be segmented as follows Specialty additives Fillers and Coating Pigments Bleaching Deinking Chemicals Pulping Chemicals

On the basis of application, pulp and paper processing chemicals market can be segmented as follows Kraft Paper White Paper Cardboard Specialty Paper Others



Pulp and Paper Processing Chemicals Market Regional Outlook:

The industrial and commercial sectors of the North America and Western European countries are very strong, and key suppliers for various chemicals used across different industries, including the pulp and paper industry, are based in these regions. This makes North America and Western Europe a key supply region for the pulp and paper processing chemicals. High industrialization growth in the Asia pacific region, especially in China and India, is estimated to fuel the demand for paper products in the region, in turn, giving boost to the growth of the pulp and paper processing chemicals market. Driven by the regulations on the plastic products, and growing application base for paper, the pulp and paper processing chemicals market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in both the developed and developing countries over the coming years.

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemicals Market Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of pulp and paper processing chemicals market include:

BASF-SE

Ivaxchem

Richards Chemicals and Electricals Pvt. Ltd

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Univar Inc.

AkzoNobel

