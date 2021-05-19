Risk-based Authentication 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Risk-based authentication is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. The risk profile is then used to determine the complexity of the challenge. Higher risk profiles leads to stronger challenges, whereas a static username/password may suffice for lower-risk profiles. Risk-based implementation allows the application to challenge the user for additional credentials only when the risk level is appropriate.
In 2018, the global Risk-based Authentication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA Technologies
Micro Focus
Okta
Gemalto
Vasco Data Security
Secureauth
Rsa Security
Entrust Datacard
Lexisnexis
Gurucul
Equifax
Ping Identity
Forgerock
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecommunication
Others (Education, Media and Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Risk-based Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Risk-based Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
