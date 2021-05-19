Rotomoulding Powder Market Growth Opportunities By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

The rotomoulding powder market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the rotomoulding powder market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

What are the important points that the rotomoulding powder market report covers with respect to the product landscape?

The report segments the rotomoulding powder market into polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, medium-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, pvc plastisol, others as per the product

The market share that each of the product segments account for in the industry currently, are provided in the report.

The growth rate at which the product categories will increase over the forecast period have been mentioned, in tandem with the target valuation that each of the sub-segments will accrue by the end of the projected period.

High-density polyethylene market is anticipated to witness CAGR over 17% by revenue in the forecast period 2018 to 2024. Increasing films & pipes demand in the agricultural industry, rising usage in manufacturing UV tarpaulins & protective sheets for high quality weather protection, and growing aesthetics importance will propel the rotomoulding powder market growth. Rapid expansion of FMCG industry across Asia Pacific region will further drive demand for high-density polyethylene.

What are the important points that the rotomoulding powder market report covers with respect to the application landscape?

The report segments the rotomoulding powder market into tanks, containers, automotive, construction, material handling, leisure, toys, others as per the product

The market share that each of the application types will account for in the industry are provided in the report.

The growth rate which the application segments will show over the forecast period in tandem with the valuation that each of the sub-segments will procure by the end of the projected period have been mentioned.

Tanks application is projected to surpass USD 9 billion in the forecast period 2018 to 2024. Surging demand for the septic & water storage tanks particularly in South Africa, China, and India owing to the rapid development in residential & commercial sector will support the industry growth. Ease of handling, low cost and light weight properties will enhance the rotomoulding powder demand for tanks manufacturing.

What are the important points that the rotomoulding powder market report covers with respect to the regional landscape?

As per the report, the regional landscape is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market share which every one of the regional types will hold in the industry are provided in the study.

Also delivered by the report are the growth rates that the sub-segments will depict over the forecast period and the target revenue that the sub-segments will amass by the end of the projected period.

Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market accounted over USD 2 billion in 2017. Escalating commercial & residential infrastructure owing to the rising income levels coupled with growing population will proliferate the product demand in various applications. Increasing necessity for containers, water storage tanks, and other plastic products will boost regional rotomoulding powder market share.

