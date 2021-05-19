Scandium Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 11.55% CAGR by 2023: Includes Top Players, Gross Margin, Profit Margin, Revenue

The data collected in the “Global Scandium Market – Segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry and Geography – Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Scandium Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Scandium Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Scandium Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Scandium Market operations is also included in this report. The Scandium Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Scandium Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Alfa Aesar, All-Chemie, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Beijing Cerametek Materials, Cathay Advanced Materials Limited, Clean Teq, Dni Metals Inc, Galileo Resources Plc, Gfs Chemicals, Goodfellow, Great Western Minerals Group, Haihang Industry, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co., Ltd, Materion Corporation (Cerac, Inc.), Metallica Minerals, Molycorp, Orbite Technologies Inc, Platina Resources Limited, Pele Mountain Resources, Scandium International Mining Corp, Stanford Materials Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Treibacher Industrie Ag, Uranium One, Australian Mines Ltd, Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), Rusal

Overview of Scandium Market Report:

The scandium market is expected to reach a volume of 24,791.65 kilograms by 2023 with an estimated CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023), due to excessive demand in various segments, such as electronics, LED & lasers, and batteries. The increasing demand in the aerospace and automotive industries will contribute to the growth of the scandium market. New avenues in chemical refining technology are a good opportunity for scandium manufacturers to tap into. In addition, innovative product application of scandium provides an excellent prospect to further drive the market.

Accelerating Usage in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)

The principal use of scandium in future will be in the form of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), aluminum-scandium alloys due to its electrical conductivity and heat stabilization qualities. Aluminum-scandium alloys are majorly used in aerospace and other high-performance applications. Operating at low temperatures reduces the component costs and extends fuel cell life, thus making SOFCs competitive and cheaper in comparison to other sources of electricity. However, the limited availability of scandium restricts its usage. It is estimated that, SOFCs market alone will consume about five times scandium compared to current consumption, provided it is available in abundance.

Aerospace – The Fastest Growing Segment by Usage

The global scandium market in the aerospace and defense industry is expected to reach a volume of 15,305.77 kilogram by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 11.87%, during the forecast period 2019-2023. One of the most important uses of scandium is the preparation of aluminum-scandium alloy, which is used in the aerospace industry during the manufacturing of aircraft. Aircraft designers believe that when scandium is added in trace amount (about 0.1% to 0.5%) to aluminum, the strength of aluminum increases, thus reducing weight by 15% – 20%. Estimates show that a single-aisle aircraft could use up to 70 kilograms of scandia. However, the concern is the availability of metal.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market

China accounted for the highest consumption share due to high reserves of scandium, along with government policies restricting large scale export of the product. Majority of this consumption was accounted for by a limited number of downstream applications, including nuclear energy, aerospace and defense, and electronics, among others.

The Global Scandium market is a consolidated market with the presence of limited number of players, across the globe. Globally, there are more than 50 players in the scandium market, with the top 6 players accounting for close to half of the scandium production globally. Scandium International Mining Corp. is leading the market with a share of 11%. Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd is the largest producer of scandium in China, while NioCorp Development Ltd is the only manufacturer of scandium in the North American market.

