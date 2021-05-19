Sebacic acid market Segmentation Application, Business, Technology & Analysis By 2024

A detailed analysis of the sebacic acid market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the sebacic acid market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the sebacic acid market is subdivided into –

Platicizers

Lubricants

Solvents

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Sebacic acid finds application as synthesis intermediate in manufacturing sebacates esters such as dihexyl sebacate, di-isopropyl sebacate, and diethyl sebacate which are extensively used in cosmetic formulations. It acts as pH corrector, emollient, plasticizer, film forming and masking agent in skin or hair care products. Consumer adoption towards personal care and hygiene care products owing to increasing living standards should favor industry growth.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report states the regional landscape of the sebacic acid market to be split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific, led by China and India, sebacic acid market size, should surpass USD 180 million by 2024. Positive indicator in automotive sales accompanied with flourishing numerous end-use industries including, pharmaceuticals, textile, cosmetics owing to availability of low wage labor and raw materials may boost product demand in this region.

