Smart Retail Market Continuously Growing In the Global Scenario at Significant Pace | Microsoft (US), Google (US), PTC (US), Amazon (US), Cisco System, (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Some of the factors such as the growing acceptance of multichannel retailing approaches such as omnichannel retailing, growing adoption of smartphones, and the decline in the cost of electronic components are propelling the growth of the smart retail market. Moreover, the increase in investment in the retail industry and the growing number of connected consumers are further expected to offer significant opportunities for the smart retail market to grow. However, data security and privacy of IoT devices and connectivity are the significant challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the smart retail market.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Smart Retail market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

Amazon.com, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Google LLC

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Nvidia Corporation

8. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9. PTC Inc.

10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the smart retail market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Smart Retail market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

