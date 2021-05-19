Specialty Amines Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2018-2028

Market Introduction

Specialty amines are different forms of compounds containing amine group as the base composition. Most of the specialty amines are colorless or yellow light liquids. Specialty amines or the other amine liquids when vaporized can form a flammable mixture with the air. Specialty amines are multifunctional chemicals which have a very wide range of application. The application of the specialty amines varies with the compound to which they are attached. Specialty amines can help in improving the efficiency of soaps or surfactants. The specialty amines play a vital role in curing of the epoxy resins. The petroleum and oil industry uses the specialty amines for as additives in fuel oil or petroleum. A variety of specialty amines are used in the manufacture of the herbicides and pesticides in the fertilizer industry. Specialty amines act as catalysts in the synthesis of various chemicals. The specialty amines are used in dyestuffs and act as pigment or optical brighteners. The specialty amines are also used in the manufacturing of rubber chemicals, coatings and agricultural chemicals. Specialty amines are used in the chemical industries for the treatment of water used in the boilers.

Market Dynamics

The growth of population has created the demand for pharmaceutical products. The growth of pharmaceutical industry will thus help in creating more demand for the specialty amines. The growth of the fertilizer and pesticide industry resulted due to declining soil quality will help in the growth of specialty amines market. The use of specialty amines in curing agents will help in the market growth of specialty amines. Specialty amines are used as catalysts in many processes carried out in the chemical industries which would have an impact on the sales of specialty amines. The use specialty amines as ingredients in the water treatment will generate a new market for the sales of specialty amines. The specialty amines have several regulation for their transportation, sales, manufacture, disposal and use depending on the region. These regulations can retard the growth of specialty amines market.

Market Segmentation

The specialty amines market is segmented on the following basis:

Specialty amines by application:

Epoxy Curatives

Surfactant

Water Treatment

Herbicides

Catalysts

Petroleum and Oil Additives

Metalworking Fluid Additives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Specialty amines by end-use industry:

Pharmaceutical

Fertilizer and Petrochemical

Chemicals

Paints and Adhesives

Automotive

Petroleum Refining

Regional Outlook

The North America region has a shown a rise in the production of the pharmaceutical drugs as well as the fertilizers in recent years. The growth of the pharmaceutical, fertilizer and automotive industries is expected to boost the demand for the specialty amines in the market in North America. In Latin America the chemical industry is growing at good rate and the fertilizer and pesticide industry is growing with a low rate which is expected to help in growth of specialty amines market. The European region has a moderately growing fertilizer industry. The automobile and pharmaceutical industries in Europe are growing with an appreciable rate. These growing industries in the Europe are expected to help in the growth of specialty amines market. China and India are the highly populated countries where the growing industries like pharmaceutical, chemicals, fertilizers and automotive are expected to create a platform for the sales of the specialty amines. The South East Asia with its growing rubber industry and moderately growing pharmaceutical, fertilizer and chemical industries is expected to help in the sales growth of the specialty amines in coming years. The sales of automobiles in the Middle East and Africa have increased in recent years which may help in the growth of the automotive industrial growth in the region. Growing petroleum refineries and chemical industries in the region are expected to help in boosting the sales of specialty amines.

List of Market Participants

Some of the market participants involved in the production of specialty amines are listed below:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o.

Eastman Chemical Company

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Huntsman International LLC

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF SE

Wanhua Chemical Corp

Solvay

