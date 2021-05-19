Topical Pain Relief Market 2025 Foreseen to Witness Striking Development with Top Industry Players – Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Sanofi, Topical BioMedics, AdvaCare Pharma
Pain treatment involves usage of common analgesics or painkillers to reduce and treat body pain. Whenever, these analgesics are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief medications. These include topical administration of drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, tricyclic antidepressants, ketamine, clonidine, opioids, and cannabinoids. Topical pain relief medications exert peripheral effects near the site of application and minimize the pain. Topical formulations used for pain relief include creams, ointments, gels, and newly developed drug-delivery systems, usually transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over-the-counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.
Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013880
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis AG
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Pfizer Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
Sanofi S.A.
Topical BioMedics, Inc.
AdvaCare Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Nestle S.A.
The global topical pain relief market was valued at $7,481 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,276 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of arthritis is the major factor that contributes towards the growth of the topical pain relief market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include growth in geriatric population, lesser side effects caused due to use of topical analgesics as compared to oral pain relief, and high demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that impede the market growth. Conversely, development of online platform for the topical therapeutics and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global topical pain relief market is segmented into therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. Based on type, the market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Based on the formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global topical pain relief market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013880
Key market segments
By Therapeutic Class
Non-opioids
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)
Methyl Salicylate
Capsaicin
Lidocaine
Other Non-opioids
Opioids
Buprenorphine
Fentanyl
By Type
Prescription Pain Relief
Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief
By Formulation
Cream
Gel
Spray
Patch
Others
By Formulation
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
e-Commerce
Retail & Grocery Stores
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Troy Healthcare, LLC
Emami Group
Chattem, Inc.
Exzell Pharma
Performance Health Technologies, Inc.
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876