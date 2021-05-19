Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Product, End User, Marketing Channels and Forecast to 2027

Veterinary CT Scanner market report delivers detailed analysis on the main growth prospects and challenges in the global market. This research study is expected to guide the new and existing key players in the market in making current business decisions in order to sustain in the rigid competition of the global market. The report sheds light on the main product portfolios, geographical segments, key applications, and the competitive landscape of the global market that have been mentioned in the study.

A veterinary CT scanner is an advanced imaging systems with high image quality that allow more definitive diagnosis. These devices are used in the diagnosis of animals as well as in veterinary research, especially in relation to bone, vasculature and soft tissues. The imaging procedure is completely painless and can be performed on calm and cooperative pets without sedation.

Key Companies Profiling in this Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epica Medical Innovations, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens, Animage LLC, Cefla S.C., Isabelle Vets and Esaote SpA among others

The veterinary CT scanner market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, rise in the number of veterinary practitioners, and increasing adoption of animals. However, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as, oncology, neurology and orthopedics & traumatology is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the veterinary CT scanner market.

The “Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography. The global veterinary CT scanner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading veterinary CT scanner market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into, stationary multi-slice CT scanners. On the basis of application, the veterinary CT scanner market is categorized as, oncology, neurology, orthopedics & traumatology and others. Based on the end user, the veterinary CT scanner market is categorized into, veterinary hospitals and clinics, university teaching hospitals & academic institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global veterinary CT scanner market based on type, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The veterinary CT scanner market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the veterinary CT scanner market in the coming years, due to the increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure and rising pet adoption in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to favorable and advanced infrastructure and increasing initiatives by the government in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting veterinary CT scanner market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the veterinary CT scanner market in these regions.

