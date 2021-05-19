Visitor Management Systems Market Growth, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2023 | Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, SwipedOn, iLobby, Sine, Vizito, Greetly, Tyco

Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEO’s third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way. Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.

Leading Visitor Management Systems Market Players:

Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, SwipedOn, iLobby, Sine, ALICE Receptionist, KeepnTrack, Vizito, Greetly, HID Global (EasyLobby), Tyco, Honeywell Access Control, Chubb Fire & Security Ltd, Quantum Automation, Raptor Technologies LLC, ATT Systems

The research report on Visitor Management Systems Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Visitor Management Systems Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

On-premise VMS, Cloud-based VMS

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Business, Large Enterprises

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Visitor Management Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Visitor Management Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Visitor Management Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Visitor Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visitor Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Visitor Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Visitor Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Visitor Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Visitor Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Visitor Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Visitor Management Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Visitor Management Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Visitor Management Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Visitor Management Systems Breakdown Data by End User

