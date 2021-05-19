Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Blood Glucose Monitoring Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Blood Glucose Monitoring market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends: – Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy the highest market share

Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables – test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.

North America is leading the market

In 2018, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

